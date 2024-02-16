Wars in Gaza, Ukraine to top agenda of Munich Security Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Political leaders from some 50 nations are due to gather in Munich on Friday for an annual security conference to discuss international conflicts, geopolitical challenges and transatlantic relations, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Christoph Heusgen, former German ambassador and the Munich Security Conference (MSC) chairman, said Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh will be among the key speakers.

“Israeli foreign minister will also be here, the decisive actors will be here, including Egypt’s foreign minister. I really hope that this chance could be used to come together, to make some progress here in Munich, to end the suffering of the people,” Heusgen told reporters.

The 60th Munich Security Conference will begin with the opening speech of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, where he is expected to renew his call for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to allow more aid into Gaza.

The opening ceremony will feature a live performance of Israeli and Arab musicians from the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, in order to “carry a powerful message of peace and reconciliation” according to the organizers.

Top diplomats from Western and Arab countries are scheduled to hold a ministerial meeting on the margins of the conference to discuss diplomatic efforts for a humanitarian pause, and for the release of captives held by Hamas.

News.Az