Washington expects to generate $6 trillion in tariff revenue over 10 years

  Economics
The United States' revenue from import duties over a ten-year period will amount to approximately $6 trillion.

"The duties will bring in about $600 billion, which is about $6 trillion over a ten-year period," Peter Navarro, senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump on trade and manufacturing, said, News.Az reported.

Navarro added that the United States expects to earn about $100 billion from auto tariffs alone. He also noted that the Trump administration intends to introduce tax breaks for those who buy American cars.


