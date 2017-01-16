Watchdog notes Iran's commitment to nuclear deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s commitment to the landmark nuclear deal signed with Western countries in 2016 was acknowledged by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday

In a statement, Yukiya Amano, IAEA director-general, said: Iran has moved "excess centrifuges and infrastructure from the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant in line with its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The JCPOA required Iran, within one year from Implementation Day, to complete the removal of all excess centrifuges and infrastructure from the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant and to transfer them to storage at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant under continuous Agency monitoring.

Amano said on Jan. 15, 2017, the agency verified Iran had taken these actions related to Fordow.

"Iran has carried out these steps within the timeframe stipulated under the JCPOA," he said.

In November 2016, the UN watchdog said in a report that Iran exceeded the heavy water allotment of 130 metric tons (143.3 tons) by 100 kilograms (220 pounds).

The JCPOA had allowed the lifting of international sanctions on Iran in exchange for greater oversight of the country’s nuclear program.

