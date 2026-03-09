Wave of Iranian attacks hits Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and UAE - VIDEO

Qatar came under an Iranian missile attack about four hours earlier. Authorities raised the threat level at around 3 a.m. local time, and roughly 10 minutes later missiles were intercepted over the skies of Doha, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Witnesses reported hearing around 12 loud explosions as air defence systems engaged incoming projectiles, with tracer lights visible in the sky followed by plumes of smoke.

The attack came after about 12 hours of relative calm in the country.

Other Gulf states have also reported attacks. In Bahrain, state media said 32 people were injured in a drone strike in the Sitra area.

In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Defence said several drones targeting the Shaybah oilfield in the Rub’ al-Khali desert were intercepted. The facility, operated by Saudi Aramco, typically produces more than one million barrels of oil per day. Saudi authorities also reported shooting down two drones north of the capital, Riyadh, and intercepting a projectile aimed at the diplomatic district of the city.

The United Arab Emirates has also reported incidents linked to the attacks. Officials said they were dealing with a large fire in the Fujairah area caused by debris from a projectile that had been intercepted.