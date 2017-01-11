Yandex metrika counter

WB forecast on economic growth in Azerbaijan remain unchanged

The economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2017 will make up 1.2%, APA-Economics reports citing to World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects.

The economic growth will be caused by oil price rise and decline in economic imbalance.

Along with this, the World Bank says that the volatility in oil price is still remaining as a factor creating a risk for economy.

Earlier, the World Bank forecasted economic growth in Azerbaijan 1.2% in 2017, 2.3% in 2018. 

News.Az 

