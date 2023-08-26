We have proved to the whole world that no-one can influence our determination - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, we have proved to the whole world that no-one can influence our determination. We showed this during the war, we showed it by going forward for 44 days, by crushing the enemy and raising our flag,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the “Lachin City Day” festivities, News.Az reports.

“Because the campaign against us, the ugly propaganda cannot affect our determination, cannot make us turn back. Justice is on our side, international law is on our side, we are not afraid of anyone and we have shown it both on the battlefield and on the political plane. The sooner Armenia’s patrons understand this, the better it will be for Armenia and for the region. Because we are a nation of builders,” the head of state noted.

“Building and creating the city of Lachin in just eight months shows both the talent and resolve of our people. At the same time, it shows that we are the true owners of these lands,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az