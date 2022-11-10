We honor great statesman Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's memory with deep respect - Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

We honor the memory of great statesman, commander, and politician Mustafa Kemal Ataturk with deep respect, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s tweet.

According to the tweet, this day, 84 years have passed since the death of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the brotherly Republic of Türkiye.

"His bright memory will forever be in the hearts of our fraternal peoples," the tweet said.





