We look forward to further strengthen US-Azerbaijani ties, says Embassy

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan shared a social media post on the professional holiday of Azerbaijani diplomats, News.Az reports.

"We congratulate our colleagues from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on their professional holiday and send them our best wishes. We look forward to working together to further strengthen US-Azerbaijani ties," the publication reads.To note, according to a presidential decree of August 24, 2007, July 9 is observed as a professional holiday for diplomatic service personnel of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This is a day to commemorate the role of national diplomacy in the foundation of the first Democratic Republic in the Muslim World and the East in 1918, as well as the process of establishing an independent Azerbaijani state in the contemporary age.

News.Az