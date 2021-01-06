We were also tortured by Armenian doctors – Azerbaijani serviceman released from captivity

Azerbaijani serviceman Anar Aliyev, who was released from Armenian captivity and brought home, spoke of the torture he had been subjected to by Armenian doctors.

“I received a bullet wound in the chest on November 9, and I was captured on November 10,” the serviceman said at a press conference of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

Aliyev noted that he had been tortured by doctors during his stay in a hospital in Armenia.

“We were most subjected to torture by Armenian doctors rather than soldiers. They beat us and burned our hands. I had been staying in a hospital in Yerevan for 12 days, during which I was severely tortured,” he said.

The serviceman continued: “On December 14, we were blindfolded and put on a plane. We saw that Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who had been held hostage by Armenia for a long time, were also on the board. I rejoiced at their release more than my own.”

News.Az