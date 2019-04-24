Weapons, military equipment to be used in Azerbaijan-Turkey joint drills reviewed - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Weapons, military and specialized equipment to be used in the “Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2019” Azerbaijani-Turkish joint tactical exercises have been reviewed, th

The joint exercises will be held in Azerbaijan on May 1-3.

Experienced experts informed the military personnel about the rules of operation, use, as well as combat and other capabilities of military equipment.

It should be pointed out that joint exercises that will be held in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between the two countries will involve military personnel, armored vehicles, artillery mounts and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Force, as well as Air Defense units and Anti-Aircraft Missile units of the armies of the two countries.

News.Az

