Netanyahu says Hezbollah commander had no immunity in Beirut strike

Netanyahu says Hezbollah commander had no immunity in Beirut strike

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Benjamin Netanyahu has said that a senior commander of Hezbollah had no “immunity” in a recent Israeli strike in Beirut, following the killing of a top figure identified as commander of the group’s elite Radwan Unit.

In a video statement, Netanyahu referred to the slain commander, Ahmad Balut, saying he believed he was protected in Beirut and could continue coordinating attacks from what Israel described as a hidden operational base, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The strike reportedly took place in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Wednesday, escalating already high tensions between Israel and Hezbollah amid ongoing regional conflict dynamics.

Netanyahu stated that Israel’s military operations continue against both Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, despite ceasefire arrangements reported in parts of the conflict zone.

He emphasized that Israel does not grant immunity to individuals it considers involved in attacks, adding that anyone threatening Israel is putting their own life at risk.

The statement reflects Israel’s continued policy of targeted operations against militant leadership across multiple fronts in the region.

News.Az