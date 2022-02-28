Weather temperature in first days of March to exceed climate normal

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Compared to previous years, much less precipitation was observed in February this year," Umayra Tagiyeva, the head of the National Hydrometeorological Service, said at a press conference, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

"The amount of precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula was 3 mm (14% of the monthly norm), in the Gazakh-Ganja zone - 1-5 mm (2-22% of the monthly norm), in the Karabakh zone - 12-16 mm (40- 45% of the monthly norm), in the Balakan-Sheki zone - 3-22 mm (8-73% of the monthly norm), in the Central Aran - 2-13 mm (6-62% of the monthly norm), in the Lankaran-Astara zone - 40-51 mm (39-84 percent of the monthly norm)," she added.

According to Tagiyeva, in the first days of March, the air temperature will exceed the climate normal, and in the second half of the first decade of the month, unstable weather is predicted.

News.Az