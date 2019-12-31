Week-long holidays start in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Week-long holidays have started in Azerbaijan on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Report informs that December 31, 2019, and January 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 are the non-working days in the country.

Government agencies will not work, and schools are on holiday until January 7.

Days of work and rest were changed by the decision of Prime Minister Ali Asadov, in line with the second part of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 18, 2006 "On application of the "Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan of December 8, 2006, No. 194-IIIQD" and 7th part of Article 105 "On amendment to the Labor Code and the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan." The step aims at ensuring the systematic order of days of work and rest.

News.Az

