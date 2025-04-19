Weekly horoscope for April 20-26, 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opportunity to tune into subtle messaging can be found in each moment. The messaging this week asks you to reclaim yourself. To remain open. To confront fears of insecurity. To create greater safety within. To reorganize your understanding of power, freedom, and ambition. May each concept and awareness shared this week, trough the lens of your weekly horoscope, be a doorway into your own subtle messaging, this week and beyond, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries

Explore your relationship with security—both inner and outer, tangible and intangible. This is what holds the space to release emotions, expectations, energy from the collective, and outdated stories around your place in this world. You are here to be who you are, with all parts of you designed on purpose.

Taurus

As the days ahead call for reflection on self-authority, emotional patterns, freedom, and long-term goals, hopes and dreams also call to you. It is a space for emotional transformation and stepping into leadership positions, both energetically and outwardly, in your personal identity and external structures of your life.

Gemini

It’s a time of clearing the space in your mind and letting old narratives untangle. Your mind is expanding, which requires both surrender and expression. Let it all out, whether through journaling, voice memos, or speaking with a trusted person. And then listen.

Cancer

Transformation is calling your name so that you can align with your ideas and visions for your future and remember your personal power in the creation of your life. Take back your authority. Let yourself move with conscious passion, drive, and truth toward your dreams.

Leo

This week invites you to observe, feel, and allow the expression and transmutation of tension around yourself. Your relationships are spaces of transformation this week, whether you find yourself mirroring truths that you were previously unable to see or consider yourself a safe space for emotional tending and expression. You are changing. Allow it to happen.

Virgo

Physical expression through your body and movement calls you this week. Honor its sacredness. Listen to its fears. Trust in its medicine. As you continue to grow more into yourself, know that it is through your body that the rest of you is channelled into this world.

Libra

This week invites you to feel, with presence and truth, what security, trust, safety, and power feel like in your body. It invites you to channel your most truthful dreams into creative expression, even if they scare you. Even if you don’t yet feel enough. Even if…

Scorpio

Outer expression of your passion, creativity, and legacy is calling you this week. Yet you are also asked to tend to your emotional well-being and your inner foundation of safety. These seemingly opposing themes are entirely on purpose. We go within to strengthen and support so that we may express ourselves without.

Sagittarius

Write life a letter. Share your fears and hurts, your confusions and dreams. Let it be a space to untangle your truth, your beliefs, your passions, and your thoughts. This week invites you to express yourself as if you are in conversation with life itself. Let it be clearing, cleansing, and clarifying as you reapproach your forward movement.

Capricorn

This week invites you to land in your body. To let yourself occupy more space. It is within your body that you will be shown what true abundance, security, safety, and inner strength, and trust in yourself feels like.

Aquarius

You’re in a season of transformation. A long season. Your weekly horoscope highlights invites you to tap into the truth of who you are—the self beneath the identity, the essence beneath the self-concept. What is true will always remain so. And what is ready to release will bring about transformation.

Pisces

It’s a week of surrender and expression as you let yourself be held by the vaster realm of existence. It is here that your direction, passion, and movement will find you. It is here that inspiration will ignite so that you may create with it.

