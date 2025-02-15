Weekly horoscope for February 16-22, 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Your horoscope for the week of February 16 to 22 is challenging you to stay strong and resilient, because tensions will begin to lighten up eventually. You’re currently processing some heavy truths and preparing to dive into your psyche, where you can make all the right decisions for your heart.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign:

Aries

Prepare for relationship trouble as the week begins. On February 16, a moon-Venus opposition will square off with Mars retrograde, highlighting the push and pull between your desires and the emotional needs of the other person. Themes of co-dependency and attachment may arise, so make sure to act on your impulses thoughtfully, not recklessly.

A shift toward something more quiet, personal, and spiritual unfolds on February 18, when the sun enters Pisces and your 12th house of solitude and self-undoing. However, this could stir up deeper fears as a moon-Uranus opposition stirs up unexpected changes in a power dynamic on February 19. Don’t place your trust in something that has already let you down once, if not twice.

You may finally get something off your chest by February 20, when Mercury in Pisces squares off with Jupiter in your third house of communication, giving you the courage to just say the weird thing. Take a risk, because it makes life more interesting even if it doesn’t work out. Read your full February monthly horoscope.

Taurus

You may have trouble getting comfortable as the week begins. On February 16, a moon-Venus opposition will square off with Mars retrograde, highlighting the way energy, information, and effort is being exchanged in your world. You may feel a build-up of frustration that leads to some harsh words, so try not to say something you’ll regret later.

You’ll start to make waves in your community and dream even bigger on February 18, when the sun enters Pisces and your 11th house of worldwide connections. However, your big ideas could cause friction in your personal life as a moon-Uranus opposition challenges the stability of your relationships on February 19. This could lead to a breakthrough or a break away, but all you can do is let the chips fall where they may.

You may be making an unexpected sacrifice for your vision by February 20, when Mercury in Pisces squares off with Jupiter in your second house of money and self-esteem. You’re making a bit of a gamble here; make sure it’s a gamble you can afford. Read your full February monthly horoscope.

Gemini

The beginning of the week could highlight misunderstandings in love and romance. On February 16, a moon-Venus opposition will square off with Mars retrograde, which may reveal that you have more—or less—feelings than you initially thought. This could trigger your desire to remain detached, but fighting your feelings may hurt your feelings more in the long run.

Your career and professional pursuits will become more of a central focus on February 18, when the sun enters Pisces and your 10th house of public image. However, this could happen at the same time as a moon-Uranus opposition creates unexpected controversy at work on February 19. Something that was previously hidden from you is suddenly being brought to light.

You may be taking a stance and affirming your authority by February 20, when Mercury in Pisces squares off with Jupiter in Gemini, giving you the confidence to take up space. Sometimes, you have to ruffle a few feathers to gain the respect and admiration you deserve. Read your full February monthly horoscope.

Cancer

It may feel difficult to tend to your work-life balance as the week begins. On February 16, a moon-Venus opposition will square off with Mars retrograde in Cancer, highlighting the difference between what’s going on behind closed doors and the image you’re trying to project for the world. Mountain frustrations may unfold, but it’s really important that you be kind to yourself rather than self-critical.

The energy will begin to feel brighter and more to your liking as of February 18, when the sun enters Pisces and your ninth house of adventure and philosophies. However, this could stir up your beliefs surrounding love as a moon-Uranus opposition leads to a potential change of heart on February 19. You’re about to see a love interest or a creative project differently.

You may have a burst of insight that moves you forward by February 20, when Mercury in Pisces squares off with Jupiter in your 12th house of subconscious truths, expanding everything you’re feeling inside. You know where you’re meant to go next. Don’t allow fear to obscure your faith. Read your full February monthly horoscope.

Leo

A communication misunderstanding could trigger deeper wounds as the week begins. On February 16, a moon-Venus opposition will square off with Mars retrograde, what’s being said, what is being believed, and what is still not yet known. If you’re trying to come to a conclusion yourself, your imagination could run wild with possibilities.

You may feel an intense vibe shift on February 18, when the sun enters Pisces and your eighth house of intimate and financial exchanges. However, this could make you feel like withdrawing from the world as a moon-Uranus opposition leads to unexpected turbulence at work, striking close to home on February 19. Although this might initially feel destabilizing, it could open roads you hadn’t considered taking.

You may feel pressured into giving away too much of your trust by February 20, when Mercury in Pisces squares off with Jupiter in your eleventh house of community, inspiring you to make a commitment before you’ve considered all the options. Respect your own boundaries. Read your full February monthly horoscope.

Virgo

You may be deciding what need and what you’re willing to offer in return as this week begins. On February 16, a moon-Venus opposition will square off with Mars retrograde, highlighting all that you bring to the table and whether a relationship dynamic is living up to your investment. A potential scuffle in your social circle could shine a light on an unequal exchange of give and take.

Your one-on-one partnerships will take on added importance as of February 18, when the sun enters Pisces and your seventh house of allies and enemies. However, you may feel unexpectedly at odds with someone as a moon-Uranus opposition causes a conversation takes a sudden turn on February 19. A shocking detail is being revealed to you, but that doesn’t mean you’re seeing the full picture yet.

A partnership could turn into a healthy competition by February 20, when Mercury in Pisces squares off with Jupiter in your ambitious 10th house, pushing you to come out on top. Remember, power must either be taken or maintained. It’s never truly given. Read your full February monthly horoscope.

Libra

The way you feel may differ from someone feels about you as the week begins. On February 16, a moon-Venus opposition will square off with Mars retrograde, placing pressure on what’s not being said and what’s being misunderstood on the surface. A work issue could create even more stress in a relationship, so rethink your priorities before acting on your fears.

You may feel the need to return to a project or get your routine back in order on February 18, when the sun enters Pisces and your sixth house of work and health. However, you may feel particularly disorganized as a moon-Uranus opposition challenges the stability of your investments. Whether you do everything by the book or you’re throwing caution to the wind, it’s a gamble either way.

Your initial plans may be thwarted by spontaneous interventions by February 20, when Mercury in Pisces squares off with Jupiter in your ninth house of adventure and perspectives, forcing you to take a good long look at the big picture. Seize this moment, but don’t veer so far off track that you get lost on your way back. Read your full February monthly horoscope.

Scorpio

As the week begins, your feelings may clash with your priorities. On February 16, a moon-Venus opposition will square off with Mars retrograde, revealing what you’ve been experiencing within as you try to maintain your responsibilities. If you don’t find a healthy form of release, you may do something unpredictable that comes with potentially negative consequences.

On February 18, you’ll embrace an energy that feels more exciting and familiar to you when the sun enters Pisces and your fifth house of creativity and romance. However, this could stir up relationship doubts as a moon-Uranus opposition leads to unexpected behavior within your one-on-one relationships on February 19. If expressing your feelings causes someone to run away, that doesn’t mean you should keep them bottled up inside.

You may finally be ready to express yourself by February 20, when Mercury in Pisces squares off with Jupiter in your eighth house of intimacy and energetic exchanges. This could increase your fear, but also your desire for a deeper connection. Read your full February monthly horoscope.

Sagittarius

You may feel torn between your romantic side and your unemotional side as this week begins. On February 16, a moon-Venus opposition will square off with Mars retrograde, highlighting the push and pull between your fear of intimacy and your desire to connect. Be aware of your internal triggers and the impulses you’re bringing to the table, because not everything is an assault on your independence.

You may feel like focusing more on your personal life and domestic dynamics on February 18, when the sun enters Pisces and your fourth house of home and family. However, this could bring up unresolved emotions as a moon-Uranus opposition throws a wrench in your plans on February 19. Instead of forcing the issue, try going with the flow.

You may want to enter an agreement February 20, when Mercury in Pisces squares off with Jupiter in your seventh house of contracts and partnerships, giving you the push to simply take the risk with someone. Make sure you’re prepared to follow through on your promises. Read your full February monthly horoscope.

Capricorn

Your ambitions could get in the way of your emotional needs as the week begins. On February 16, a moon-Venus opposition will square off with Mars retrograde, revealing where you might be missing home and how your priorities are playing out. Right now, your career could be causing friction in a partnership, and it all comes down to how you handle it.

You may find that you have more mental acuity and intellectual stamina as of February 18, when the sun enters Pisces and your third house of communication. However, you may find that your curiosity strikes an unexpected well of truth as a moon-Uranus opposition stirs up your love life and social life on February 19. A conversation could suddenly make one’s feelings known.

You may be prone to information overload and have too much on your plate by February 20, when Mercury in Pisces squares off with Jupiter in your proactive sixth house, pushing you to bite off more than you can chew. Don’t let it be too much of a good thing. Read your full February monthly horoscope.

Aquarius

You may be seeing things from a different perspective as the week begins. On February 16, a moon-Venus opposition will square off with Mars retrograde, showing you the difference between how you feel and what you think. Themes of co-dependency and attachment may arise, so make sure to act on your impulses thoughtfully, not recklessly.

You’ll begin focusing more on the stability in your life and the foundation you’re building on February 18, when the sun enters Pisces and your second house of money and values. However, this could be difficult to manage at first, as a moon-Uranus opposition brings sudden changes at work and at home on February 19. Sometimes, the sturdiest ground can only be built only after it quakes.

You may feel prone to an impulsive purchase by February 20, when Mercury in Pisces squares off with Jupiter in your fifth house of pleasure, causing you to prioritize instant joy over delayed gratification. Measure the cost of such an act before you taking the plunge. Read your full February monthly horoscope.

Pisces

You may feel torn between being vulnerable and protecting yourself from getting hurt as the week begins. On February 16, a moon-Venus opposition will square off with Mars retrograde, revealing what you stand to risk by being open and honest about your desires. Don’t be so afraid of abandonment that you never take a chance on love at all.

Your identity and sense of self will become an even bigger focus on February 18, when the sun enters Pisces and your first house of the self. However, this could stir up confusion as a moon-Uranus opposition creates friction between your long-term and short-term goals on February 19. You may feel like you’re being forced to start over just when you were making progress.

You may be ready to make judgment call in your personal life by February 20, when Mercury in Pisces squares off with Jupiter in your fourth house of home and family, urging you to do act on your heart. What is expected of you may run counter to what actually feels authentic to you. Read your full February monthly horoscope.

News.Az