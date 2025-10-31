Wembanyama leads Spurs past Heat as San Antonio starts season 5-0 for first time

San Antonio had previously opened a season 4-0 on three occasions, most recently in 2017. Before Thursday’s game, the Spurs, Heat, and Sacramento Kings were the only teams never to begin a season 5-0 — a distinction San Antonio has now erased.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in a battle between All-Star centers. Despite missing several key players, including Norman Powell, Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis, and Nikola Jovic, the Heat mounted a strong fourth-quarter comeback, going on a 17-1 run before the Spurs closed the game on an 8-3 surge to seal the victory and snap Miami’s three-game winning streak.

Six Spurs scored in double figures, with Stephon Castle adding 21 points, eight assists, and six rebounds, while Devin Vassell chipped in 17 points.

Wembanyama extended his streak of games with at least one block to 90 — the fourth-longest in NBA history. As the final seconds ticked away, the 20-year-old urged fans to rise and cheer, though most were already on their feet celebrating the milestone win.

