West Ham icon Billy Bonds, former player and manager, dies at 79

Billy Bonds, the iconic former West Ham player, coach, and manager, has died at the age of 79. According to the club, Bonds passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, News.Az reports, citing the Sky News.

A statement from Bonds' family, released by West Ham, read: "We are heartbroken to announce that we lost our beloved dad today. He was devoted to his family and was the most kind, loyal, selfless and loving person.

"Dad loved West Ham United and its wonderful supporters with all his heart and treasured every moment of his time at the club.

"He will always be in our hearts and eternally missed. We take comfort knowing that his legacy will live on forever."

Bonds was the longest-serving player in West Ham's history, making 799 appearances during a 21-year career with the club. He won two FA Cups and a Second Division title before retiring aged 41.

After working as a coach with the Hammers, Bonds became manager in 1990, leading the side to the First Division in 1991 and, following relegation in 1992, back into the Premier League in 1993.

Bonds departed West Ham in 1994 after 27 years at Upton Park. He was voted the club's greatest player in 2018 and a stand was named in his honour at the London Stadium in 2019.

Bonds was also presented with West Ham's first lifetime achievement award in 2013, and was made an MBE for services to football.

West Ham said: "An extremely private and loyal man, Billy was completely devoted to his family - wife Marilyn, who sadly passed away in 2020, daughters Claire and Katie, and grand-daughters Eloise and Elissa.

"Never one to crave the limelight, he was universally loved, respected and admired by his team-mates, players and supporters, who will forever consider themselves 'Billy Bonds' Claret and Blue Army'.

"The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at West Ham United are with Claire, Katie, Eloise and Elissa as they come to terms with their loss, and we kindly ask that the family's privacy is respected at this sad and difficult time.

"Rest in peace Billy, our courageous, inspirational, lion-hearted leader."

A period of appreciation will be held before kick-off when Liverpool visit the London Stadium on Sunday, with a full tribute to take place before West Ham's following home fixture against Aston Villa on December 14.

News.Az