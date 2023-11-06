Western Azerbaijan Community: Armenian government has no intention of enabling expelled Azerbaijanis to return to their homes

Western Azerbaijan Community: Armenian government has no intention of enabling expelled Azerbaijanis to return to their homes

Western Azerbaijan Community: Armenian government has no intention of enabling expelled Azerbaijanis to return to their homes

+ ↺ − 16 px

As it is known, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatović, visited the Western Azerbaijan Community on October 23, 2023, and met with a group of Azerbaijani refugees from Armenia, said the Western Azerbaijan Community, News.az reports citing the Community.

The Armenian side, especially after this meeting, is conducting an unprecedented campaign of slander and pressure against the activities of the Western Azerbaijan Community on its human rights agenda within the framework of international organizations.

On November 6, 2023, the press secretary of the Armenian MFA clearly stated that the Armenian side is putting serious pressure on the Human Rights Commissioner of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatović, to stop dealing with the issue of Azerbaijanis expelled from this country.

The Western Azerbaijani community considers the smear campaign carried out by Armenia as oppression and disrespect for human rights, freedom of expression and civil society. This campaign once again proves that the Armenian government continues the policy of racial discrimination against Azerbaijanis and has no intention of enabling the expelled Azerbaijanis to return to their homes.

The community calls on international human rights institutions, in particular the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, to ignore Armenia's pressure and continue to work on the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

News.Az