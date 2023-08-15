Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Spain to support the return of Azerbaijanis to their homes

"Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns Spain’s recent position which targets Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, also encouraging separatism," Community told APA.

The Community requests from official Madrid to put an end to its double standards policy in relation to international law and not to interfere with Azerbaijan’s internal affairs: “We call on Spain to support the peaceful, safe and dignified return to their homes of Azerbaijanis who expelled from Armenia."

News.Az