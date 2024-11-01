Western Azerbaijan Community denounces UNESCO rep's position

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has condemned and rejected the position of Krista Pikkat, UNESCO representative, on sending a mission to Azerbaijan based on Armenia’s claims regarding cultural monuments in the territory of Azerbaijan.

"It is unacceptable that the UNESCO representative reiterated Armenia's baseless claims instead of explaining why repeated appeals to UNESCO to address the widespread destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories in Armenia have remained unanswered," the Community said in a statement, News.Az reports."The discrimination by UNESCO against the Azerbaijani people on religious and ethnic grounds demonstrates that this organization has become an instrument of anti-Azerbaijani policy led by France.We demand that UNESCO end its slander and discrimination against Azerbaijan and its people and fulfill its duty by addressing Armenia’s destruction of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage and sending a special monitoring mission to this country," it noted.

News.Az