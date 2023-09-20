Western Azerbaijan Community deplores biased statements by some CoE representatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemned the biased statements made by some representatives of the Council of Europe regarding the anti-terrorist measures taken by Azerbaijan in its Garabagh region, News.Az reports.

The implementation of measures on its territory to overcome terrorist threats and restore the Constitutional order is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan, the Community said in a statement.

“Those who turned a blind eye to the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and their destruction, as well as the expulsion of about a million Azerbaijanis from there, and previously, in response to calls from Azerbaijan, stated that the Council of Europe is not dealing with this issue, now for some reason reason they began to worry about the legitimate activities of Azerbaijan,” the Community added.

In conclusion, the Western Azerbaijan Community called on the Council of Europe to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and to support the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

