Western Azerbaijan Community establishes official representative offices in Paris and The Hague

“The representative offices of the Western Azerbaijan Community are now officially registered in the cities of Paris and The Hague. It is our intention to establish representative offices in numerous foreign countries, as a significant number of Western Azerbaijanis reside abroad,” Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli told AZERTAC, News.Az reports.

Alakbarli emphasized the need for conferences on the topic of Western Azerbaijan to be conducted in various cities and universities in Türkiye.

“Concrete agreements have already been made on these matters, and we will undoubtedly continue this initiative in various European countries,” he noted.

Alakbarli highlighted the presence of many natives of Western Azerbaijan in Turkish regions such as Igdir, Kars, Bayburt, Izmir and Manisa, adding, “these individuals frequently reached out to us with their requests.”

