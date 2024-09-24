Western Azerbaijan Community urges Armenia to abandon revanchist tendencies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has urged Armenia to abandon its revanchist tendencies.

“At the instigation of some foreign forces, revanchist forces in Armenia and the Armenian diaspora have intensified the campaign that the "Nagorno-Karabakh issue" has allegedly not been resolved and remains open. Such an approach, as well as the inaction of the Armenian side towards elements that threaten the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, its rapid militarization and refusal to exclude territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its constitution, are of serious concern,” the Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.“In this regard, we would like to strongly remind that those who think that the "Nagorno-Karabakh issue" has not yet been resolved are fundamentally mistaken. Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty once and for all, this is unshakable and irreversible. In fact, the issue of the safe and dignified return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands remains unresolved. Only the issue of returning to Western Azerbaijan remains open. The Western Azerbaijan Community will consistently continue its efforts in this direction,” it stressed.The Community demanded that the Armenian government and well-known revanchist circles abandon this dangerous path,” the Community added.

