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Territorial Claims
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During the ongoing 12th Global Baku Forum, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, addressed the press, revealing that around 400 representatives from various sectors are participating in the event.13 Mar 2025-13:36
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By Tural Heybatov
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan finds himself in a challenging position. His persistent efforts to convey basic truths to Armenian society often feel like banging his head against a wall. Regularly, he reiterates the same points, hoping that minds dulled by nationalist propaganda will eventually awaken.13 Dec 2024-09:20
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The territorial claims against Azerbaijan embedded in the present-day Armenian constitution and other legislative acts remain a major obstacle to the ongoing peace process, said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.10 Dec 2024-11:54
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Armenia must learn from history and finally realize that territorial claims against its neighbors will not yield any results, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.08 Nov 2024-09:49
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The Western Azerbaijan Community has urged Armenia to abandon its revanchist tendencies.24 Sep 2024-10:11
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Azerbaijan is not confident in the sincerity of the Armenian authorities regarding their renunciation of territorial claims, the representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov said at an online seminar at the Hudson Institute in Washington.30 Jul 2024-20:39
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The constitution of Armenia should be amended to remove direct territorial claims to Azerbaijan, as noted by the Azerbaijani president, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told journalists in Shusha on Sunday, News.Az reports.21 Jul 2024-12:46
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