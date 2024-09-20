Western Azerbaijan Community urges US Congress to abandon its discriminatory, provocative approach

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community on Friday urged the US Congress to abandon its discriminatory and provocative approach towards Azerbaijan.

In a statement, the Community expressed deep concern regarding the hearings titled "Human Rights in Azerbaijan Since the Fall of Nagorno-Karabakh" held on September 19, 2024, by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the US Congress, News.Az reports.“The accusations made against Azerbaijan during these hearings are another manifestation of disrespect towards our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as discrimination against Azerbaijanis,” said the Community.“We condemn the indifference shown by the US Congress towards the gross violations of the rights of Azerbaijanis by Armenia, including the expulsion of nearly 800 000 Azerbaijanis from their native lands as a result of Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories for nearly 30 years, and the obstruction of their return. We recall that due to the large-scale destruction committed by Armenia during the occupation period, the mining of territories, and the destruction of infrastructure, it is still not possible for internally displaced persons to rapidly return to their homes. Additionally, the U.S. Congress turning a blind eye to the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and the violation of their right to return is another blatant example of discrimination against Azerbaijanis,” it noted.According to the Community, it is also regrettable that during the hearings, the issues were presented with a religious connotation. “This approach aims to harm peace and stability in the region by inciting religious and ethnic conflict.”The Community emphasized that the US Congress's disrespect for the internationally recognized territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the distortion of our country's sovereign rights is unacceptable.“We demand that the US Congress abandon such discriminatory and provocative approach. This stance violates human rights of Azerbaijanis, inflames religious and ethnic conflicts, hinders the peace process, and tramples international law by showing disrespect to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity,” it added.The Community also called on the US Congress to support the right of Azerbaijanis to return to Armenia and not to hinder the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the region.

