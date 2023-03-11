Western Azerbaijanis agree to reintegration and peaceful coexistence - Community spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community Ulviyya Zulfikar has touched upon the claim by the Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, that the Azerbaijani side's bringing up the issue of the integration of Armenian residents of the Karabakh region into Azerbaijani society will make it difficult to advance negotiations and the speculations of the Armenian government regarding the issue of Karabakh Armenians’ rights, News.az reports.

Ulviyya Zulfikar said in this regard: “Integration of people into the country of their residence is a condition for peace and it should be encouraged by all means. Western Azerbaijanis, who are in a much worse situation compared to the Karabakh Armenians living in their homes, agree to reintegration, peaceful coexistence and reconciliation despite the painful historical past. It is highly hypocritical of the Armenian government to take such a position instead of ensuring the rights of the Azerbaijanis who were expelled from their homes and calling for the integration of Karabakh Armenians into Azerbaijan as an example of our constructiveness. Armen Grigoryan and other Armenian government officials should know that their primary responsibility in the matter of human rights is to create conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis whom they expelled from their homes and who are legal residents of that country.”

News.Az