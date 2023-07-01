News.az
News
Ulviyya Zulfikar
Ulviyya Zulfikar
Over 300 mosques have been destroyed in Armenia: Western Azerbaijan Community spokesperson
06 Apr 2024-12:31
Armenia government must compensate for the damages it has caused in addition to providing an opportunity for our return - Spokesperson
28 Mar 2024-19:33
Armenia is birthplace of systematic Islamophobia: Western Azerbaijan Community spokesperson
09 Mar 2024-10:03
PACE has never urged Armenia to provide conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands - Spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community
24 Jan 2024-18:12
Western Azerbaijan Community calls on international organizations to refrain from double standards
06 Nov 2023-12:16
Toponyms ‘part’ of Western Azerbaijan’s heritage, historical justice also needed on this matter: Community spokesperson
31 Oct 2023-16:42
Ulviyya Zulfikar: Certain int’l organizations prefer narratives of Armenian side
30 Oct 2023-17:13
Western Azerbaijanis want to return, reintegrate into Armenian society: Community spokesperson
11 Oct 2023-12:43
Ignoring right of Western Azerbaijanis to return is justification for a crime against humanity: Community spokesperson
14 Sep 2023-12:47
UNESCO’s positive response ‘important’ for not distorting region’s history: Western Azerbaijan Community spokesperson
07 Sep 2023-07:29
