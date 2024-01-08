Western media keeps using the Armenian card and aims to destabilize the situation in the region - political scientist

Western media keeps using the Armenian card and aims to destabilize the situation in the region - political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Glorification of Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia began during the reigns of former presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan, Rizvan Huseynov, an Azerbaijani political scientist and historian, told News.Az.

Political scientist noted that the then-ruling party in Armenia initiated the study of Nzhdeh’s “heritage”: “The erection of a statue to Nzhdeh in the center of Yerevan marked the culmination of this process”.

“The promotion of neo-Nazism and neo-fascism has recently become intensified in Armenia. PM Nikol Pashinyan should control this process which severely undermines Armenia’s reputation,” the political scientist added.

“As is known, Western media has already become a tool in the hands of a group of some political circles. Unfortunately, Western media keeps using the Armenian card and aims to destabilize the situation in the region,” he said.

News.Az