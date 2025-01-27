WFP says half of Afghans need food aid after U.S. cuts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Many people were living on just "bread and tea", WFP Country Director Hsiao-Wei Lee told Reuters .

Afghanistan was tipped to the brink of economic crisis in 2021 as the Taliban took over and all development and security assistance to the country was frozen, with restrictions also placed on the banking sector.Since then humanitarian aid — aimed at funding urgent needs through non-profit organisations and bypassing government control — has filled some of the gap. But donors have been cutting steadily in recent years, concerned by Taliban restrictions on women, including their order that Afghan female NGO employees stop work, and competing global crises.Lee told Reuters shortly before finishing her three-year term in Afghanistan that funding cuts had meant that roughly half the 15 million Afghans in acute need of food were not receiving rations during this year's harsh winter."That's over 6 million people who are probably eating one or two meals a day and it's just bread and tea," she said in an interview on Saturday. "Unfortunately this is what the situation looks like for so many that have been removed from assistance."Afghanistan's humanitarian plan was only just over half funded in 2024, according to UN data, and aid officials have flagged fears this could fall further this year.

