What is known about AZAL's passenger plane crash - IN BRIEF
A passenger plane has crashed near Kazakhstan's Aktau, a fire has broken out at the crash site, Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry said, News.azreports.According to preliminary information, there are survivors.
Circumstances of accident
- A passenger plane has crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan; a fire has broken out at the crash site.
- The plane headed from Azerbaijan's Baku to Russia's Grozny.
- According to Chechnya's airport, the plane was diverted to Makhachkala due to heavy fog.
- According to the Kazakh Transport Ministry, the plane belonged to Azerbaijan Airlines.
- According to preliminary information, six people have survived the plane crash, the Health Ministry reported.
- A total of 52 firefighters from the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry and 11 pieces of equipment are extinguishing the fire that occurred at the crash site.
- An operational headquarters has been set up.
Information about survivors
- Kazakh Health Minister Aqmaral Alnazarova said that there were six survivors.
- The Kazinform news agency, citing the regional health administration, reported that 12 people had been evacuated from the crash site, including a child. They were taken to hospital.
- Azerbaijan's APA news agency reported that, according to preliminary information, 67 passengers and five crew members were on board the crashed plane.
- Meanwhile, the Kazakh Transport Ministry said, citing the data from the Azerbaijani side, that 62 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane.
- The number of casualties in the crash is being clarified, the Russian embassy in Kazakhstan said on its Telegram channel.
