What is known about AZAL's passenger plane crash - IN BRIEF

+ ↺ − 16 px

A passenger plane has crashed near Kazakhstan's Aktau, a fire has broken out at the crash site, Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry said, News.az reports.

“Azərbaycan Hava Yolları” aviaşirkətinin J2-8243 nömrəli Bakı-Qroznı reysini yerinə yetirən “Embraer 190” təyyarəsi Aktau şəhərinin 3 km yaxınlığında qəza enişi edib.



Hadisə ilə bağlı ictimaiyyətə əlavə məlumat veriləcək.



The Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan… pic.twitter.com/BSct0jgHgz — AZAL - Azerbaijan Airlines (@azalofficial) December 25, 2024

According to preliminary information, there are survivors.Circumstances of accident- A passenger plane has crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan; a fire has broken out at the crash site.- The plane headed from Azerbaijan's Baku to Russia's Grozny.- According to Chechnya's airport, the plane was diverted to Makhachkala due to heavy fog.- According to the Kazakh Transport Ministry, the plane belonged to Azerbaijan Airlines.- According to preliminary information, six people have survived the plane crash, the Health Ministry reported.- A total of 52 firefighters from the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry and 11 pieces of equipment are extinguishing the fire that occurred at the crash site.- An operational headquarters has been set up.Information about survivors- Kazakh Health Minister Aqmaral Alnazarova said that there were six survivors.- The Kazinform news agency, citing the regional health administration, reported that 12 people had been evacuated from the crash site, including a child. They were taken to hospital.- Azerbaijan's APA news agency reported that, according to preliminary information, 67 passengers and five crew members were on board the crashed plane.- Meanwhile, the Kazakh Transport Ministry said, citing the data from the Azerbaijani side, that 62 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane.- The number of casualties in the crash is being clarified, the Russian embassy in Kazakhstan said on its Telegram channel.

News.Az