What is known about the military actions in the Kursk region on September 11
Russian Armed Forces continue to repel attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Kursk region. According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops have liberated around ten villages in recent days, including Snagost, Vishnevka, Komarovka, and others. The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, stated that "clearing and fortification" operations are underway in all liberated settlements, bringing them closer to full control.
Over the past day, the Ukrainian forces have lost more than 350 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including three tanks and seven infantry fighting vehicles. Since the beginning of the conflict in the Kursk region, Ukrainian losses have exceeded 12,000 soldiers.
In the areas of Borok, Vishnevka, and several other settlements, the Russian army struck UAF equipment, destroying several tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. In addition, air and missile strikes targeted the positions of foreign mercenaries in the Sumy region.
Operations in the Kursk region continue to play a significant role in the overall conflict. According to Alaudinov, all major settlements will be secured under Russian control, preventing Ukrainian forces from resuming attacks on these territories.
Notably, the UAF has withdrawn foreign mercenaries from the front lines due to significant losses. Russian forces report that in recent weeks, the fighting has been conducted exclusively by UAF servicemen and local Ukrainian formations.
Meanwhile, negotiations with Ukraine over a mutual halt to strikes on energy facilities have lost relevance, according to Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu. Russia had been ready to agree to such measures, but the Ukrainian side refused, complicating prospects for peaceful resolution.
