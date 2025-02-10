What to know about the 2025 Super Bowl
In an NFL rematch rife with storylines, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are facing off today in the Super Bowl for the second time in the past three seasons, News.Az reports citing CBC News.
The Eagles opened the scoring midway through the first with a rushing touchdown from quarterback Jalen Hurts on their patented "tush push" play, giving them a 7-0 lead. They followed that up with a 48-yard Jake Elliott field goal in the second quarter to extend their lead to 10-0.
The Chiefs have struggled offensively, with their first three drives ending in punts.
Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans features Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking on Hurts, both of whom were at the helm when their teams met two years ago in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, where Mahomes came out on top in a 38-35 thriller that was mired by a controversial holding call on the Chiefs final game-winning drive.
After following it up with a second straight Super Bowl title in 2024, the Chiefs could be on the verge of making NFL history Sunday as the first team ever to achieve a three-peat, while the Eagles have their eyes set on revenge.
Follow the latest updates from Super Bowl LIX below:
The stars are out for Super Bowl LIX, from Taylor Swift to Bradley Cooper
There are no shortage of stars in attendance at Super Bowl LIX. Here are some of those who have graced the Superdome with their presence.