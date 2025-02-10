Yandex metrika counter

What to know about the 2025 Super Bowl

Photo: The Economic Times

In an NFL rematch rife with storylines, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are facing off today in the Super Bowl for the second time in the past three seasons, News.Az reports citing CBC News.

The Eagles opened the scoring midway through the first with a rushing touchdown from quarterback Jalen Hurts on their patented "tush push" play, giving them a 7-0 lead. They followed that up with a 48-yard Jake Elliott field goal in the second quarter to extend their lead to 10-0. 

The Chiefs have struggled offensively, with their first three drives ending in punts. 

Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans features Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking on Hurts, both of whom were at the helm when their teams met two years ago in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, where Mahomes came out on top in a 38-35 thriller that was mired by a controversial holding call on the Chiefs final game-winning drive.

After following it up with a second straight Super Bowl title in 2024, the Chiefs could be on the verge of making NFL history Sunday as the first team ever to achieve a three-peat, while the Eagles have their eyes set on revenge. 

Follow the latest updates from Super Bowl LIX below: 

The stars are out for Super Bowl LIX, from Taylor Swift to Bradley Cooper

There are no shortage of stars in attendance at Super Bowl LIX. Here are some of those who have graced the Superdome with their presence. 

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.Getty Images
AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-CHIEFS-EAGLES
Actor Bradley Cooper walks the sidelines before the start of Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Actor Pete Davidson poses for photos with members of the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleading squad.Getty Images
Super Bowl LIX Pregame
Master P attends the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.Getty Images
Super Bowl LIX Pregame
(L-R) Kevin Costner and Pete Davidson attend the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Eagles take 7-0 lead on a Jalen Hurts "tush push"

The Eagles have opened the scoring, capping off a solid drive midway through the first quarter with their patented "tush push" — also known as the "brotherly shove" — a one-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Jalen Hurts, giving them a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs. 

The touchdown was the culmination of a seven-play, 69-yard drive.  

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.Getty Images
AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-CHIEFS-EAGLES
Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver #83 Jahan Dotson catches a reception just short of the goal line as he is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs' cornerback #35 Jaylen Watson during Super Bowl LIX.

