Georgia detains 33 illegal migrants in latest crackdown

Georgian authorities have detained 33 foreign nationals from India, Ghana, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, Kenya, Tunisia, Yemen, Egypt, Turkey, China, Morocco and Bangladesh in the latest raid targeting illegal migrants, the Interior Ministry reported.

The ministry said all those arrested had violated the law on the legal status of foreigners and stateless persons and were staying in Georgia illegally. They were taken to a temporary accommodation centre run by the Migration Department, and procedures for their deportation have begun, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Footage released by the MIA shows arrests carried out at migrants’ workplaces, including barbershops, auto repair shops and food establishments.

The ministry warned that similar immigration control operations will continue in the future.

Since coming to power 13 years ago, the ruling Georgian Dream party has intensified its crackdown on illegal migration. Parliament has toughened migration laws, simplifying deportation procedures and enabling searches of migrants’ homes and workplaces. The Interior Ministry regularly reports the deportation of dozens of foreign nationals each month.

