What will Ethereum, PEPE and Remittix be worth by August’s end? Analysts weigh in

Crypto's finest are in decline mode at the moment, and everyone's still undecided as to what is what. Ethereum price has shed over 5% in the past 24 hours, Pepe coin price is continuing its 5-day decline and Bitcoin is retesting support levels.

One is forced to wonder if all the bearishness will affect the new Remittix DeFi project and what these three projects will be worth in the new month.

Ethereum Price Dip: What's Behind The ETH Crash?

It was only a while ago that Ethereum was tipped to cross its $4,000 level into a rally. Now, the reality on ETH charts has shifted to a bearish outlook, as the Ethereum price is facing a drop to $3,500.

Recent reports have put the ETH price dip down to a fear of tariff increases in the US. Many investors are averse to holding crypto for now, as they feel the tariff rates will soon rise as the new month begins.

With the current fear index, the Ethereum price might be testing newer lows at $3,500 very soon.

Pepe Coin Price: Meme Suffering Dipping Interest?

Meme coins have, once again, taken the back seat in crypto proceedings. Investments have shifted sharply to DeFi projects and altcoins this year, with many meme coins suffering from the dipping attention.

Pepe stumbled from a July 22 peak at $0.00001425 and is now on a 5-day losing streak, its longest streak in the past few months. Some analysts maintain hopes of the Pepe coin price rebounding in August, as the token RSI is falling towards oversold territory already.

With Pepe and Ethereum temporarily out of commission, investors are turning to the relatively unaffected Remittix for hopes of fresh gains.

Remittix: Payment Systems For The Future

The RTX coins are the hope for massive returns this year, but even before the presale, investors have gone long on Remittix's fortunes.

Remittix is pushing for a new perspective on the use of crypto assets. The new project is proposing a more direct method for withdrawing crypto assets–straight into fiat accounts. Without any need for exchanges and intermediaries, this means crypto tokens can be used for most payments online.

From tuition settlements to online cart clearances, users will soon be able to use Remittix's bridge for any of their purposes, personal or business. ‘Soon’ because the Remittix Web3 wallet, where the crypto-fiat bridge occurs, is already undergoing beta testing.

That's after getting its smart contracts verified and audited by Certik. The launch will also coincide with Remittix's soft cap launch, where 50% of the RTX coins will be unveiled.

RTX: Best Crypto to Buy Now

The soft cap launch is fast approaching, each RTX token costs only $0.0895 and you only have a few weeks separating your from the huge 100x potential returns.

