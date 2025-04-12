WhatsApp down: Users report issues with app functionality

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the evening of Saturday, April 12, WhatsApp users across multiple regions experienced repeated disruptions while using the popular messaging app.

Data collected by DownDetector revealed that by early evening, at least 597 complaints were registered, with 85% related to messaging problems, 12% to general app functions, and 3% to login troubles, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The affected users turned to social media to express their frustration, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) noting that status uploads were taking too long, suggesting the app was down.

No official statement was issued by Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. However, complaints were not limited to WhatsApp alone—several users also mentioned difficulties while accessing Facebook and Instagram, which are also owned by Meta.

This isn’t the first time WhatsApp users have faced technical issues this year. A major global outage occurred in late February, affecting WhatsApp Web, messaging, and calling services. During that incident, over 9,000 complaints were recorded, as reported by DownDetector.

News.Az