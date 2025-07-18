WhatsApp faces possible ban in Russia over security concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior Russian lawmaker has warned that WhatsApp should prepare to exit Russia, citing national security risks.

Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the parliament’s IT committee, said the Meta-owned app is likely to be added to a list of restricted software, following President Vladimir Putin’s order to curb the use of services from "unfriendly countries" by September 1, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Russia is pushing its own state-backed messaging app, MAX, as an alternative. WhatsApp, used daily by 68% of Russians, may follow Facebook and Instagram, which were banned in 2022 when Meta was labeled an extremist organization.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said all digital services must comply with Russian law.

