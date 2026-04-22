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Private
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Climate and transport organisations have called on the UK government to ban private jets and reduce motorway speed limits to 60mph to help avoid a possible fuel supply crisis linked to the war involving Iran.15 May 2026-14:52
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WhatsApp has introduced Incognito Chat with Meta AI, a new feature for fully private AI conversations.13 May 2026-18:54
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A delegation from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) paid a working visit to Türkiye’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) and Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency (IPRSA).12 May 2026-13:28
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Iran’s 90 million people have been cut off from the global internet for most of 2026, one of the world’s longest and strictest national shutdowns.01 May 2026-13:01
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Private equity firm CVC Capital (CVC.AS), opens new tab is weighing a 9 billion euros ($10.54 billion) deal for the Italian Payments group Nexi (NEXII.MI), opens new tab, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.28 Apr 2026-20:31
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On Tuesday, the Iranian government unveiled a roadmap for rebuilding war-damaged areas, which includes over 118,000 private sector units, according to official data. The reconstruction is expected to be completed within six months to two years.28 Apr 2026-18:59
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Dubai’s villas combine generous square footage, private gardens, and access to beaches, golf courses, and parks, all within master-planned neighborhoods.24 Apr 2026-13:05
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