White House names first black press secretary

US President Biden has named Karine Jean-Pierre as his new top spokesperson - the first time a black, or openly gay, person has held the role, News.az reports citing BBC.

Ms Jean-Pierre, 44, has served as the administration's principal deputy press secretary since Mr Biden was elected.

She will replace outgoing press secretary Jen Psaki, 43, in the top role at the end of next week.

Press secretaries conduct daily news briefings with White House reporters, meaning the role can be high profile.

Ms Psaki is taking up a job at the left-leaning MSNBC cable news outlet.

On Twitter, she called her successor a "remarkable woman" with "a moral core".

