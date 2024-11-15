White House official sees possibility of DPRK nuclear test soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I do not think we can count on a period of quiet with the DPRK. Obviously, they've continued their ballistic missile testing just in recent days and weeks. The possibility of a seventh nuclear test remains ever present. It's something we're vigilant for," he told reporters en route to Peru.In his opinion, transition periods in the US "have historically been time periods when the DPRK has taken provocative actions.""So that's something we are watching very carefully, and will be watching every day between now and January 20," the White House official added.The US presidential election was held on November 5. Trump won 312 electoral votes, with Democratic rival Kamala Harris biting the dust with 226. Also, the Republicans managed to gain control of the Senate. Trump's inauguration is due on January 20, 2025.

News.Az