White House rules out revision of customs duties under pressure from markets

The United States will not change the size of trade tariffs without new deals if markets react negatively to US President Donald Trump's trade policies, News.Az informs.

This was stated by the head of the White House National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, in an interview NBC News .

"I would rule it out because trade deals are final," he said in response to the host's question about the possibility of Washington revising customs duties if the markets react negatively to the tariffs.

According to Hassett, market players have welcomed the trade agreements concluded by the current administration. "We have achieved from Europe that they have opened their markets to our products, farmers, small businesses, and they (EU countries - ed.) have given us the opportunity to impose a 15% tariff on them, which will probably bring us about $100 billion a year," he noted.

