White House says Ukraine deal is achievable

National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the White House on April 24, 2023, in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump is in a position to help reach agreements on settling the Ukrainian conflict after his inauguration, but he should not refuse to supply weapons to Kyiv.

This was stated on CNN by the current assistant to the head of the Washington administration for national security, Jake Sullivan, News.Az reports."We've all heard President-elect Trump express his concerns about continued military aid to Ukraine, but we've also heard Donald Trump, over a much longer period of time, express his belief that he has to get a good deal for America, and a good deal for America means we need leverage, and that leverage is continued military aid to Ukraine," the adviser to the American leader argued.According to him, the Republican should send a signal to Russia: "The United States will continue to support Ukraine, Europe will support Ukraine until you accept fair conditions for establishing a just peace."In the past, Sullivan said, Russian officials have allegedly shown that they are "willing to make deals as long as they feel they are under enough pressure." "So I think Trump needs to keep up the pressure, and then I believe a deal will be reached," he added.

News.Az