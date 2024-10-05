WHO authorizes first mpox test for fast diagnosis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the first diagnostic test for mpox where the results can be immediately known, saying it could prove pivotal in helping to stop the rising global cases of the deadly virus, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The new PCR test enables the detection of the mpox DNA taken from skin lesion swabs.Currently, samples have to be sent to a laboratory for testing and the patient and medics have to wait days for the result.Limited testing capacity and delays in confirming cases continue to be a challenge in Africa – worsening the spread of mpox that was previously known as monkeypox.Of the more than 30,000 suspected cases reported in Africa this year, barely 40% had been confirmed through a test, the WHO said.Yukiko Nakatani, the WHO’s assistant director-general, described the new diagnostic test as “a significant milestone”.

