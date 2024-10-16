WHO confirms elimination of trachoma in South Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world edged closer to eradicating trachoma this month as the WHO confirmed India and Pakistan are free of the disease, a major cause of blindness, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trachoma is a bacterial infection affecting poor communities where clean water and sanitation are lacking. If left untreated it can cause excruciating pain and eventual loss of sight.India is the world’s most populated country with 1.45 billion people living there, while Pakistan ranks as the fifth most populous country, with around 250 million inhabitants. They are the 20th and 19th countries respectively to be declared free of trachoma.Munazza Gillani, Pakistan and Middle East director for Sightsavers, a UK-based charity that works to treat and prevent avoidable blindness, says Pakistan’s achievement is down to the “resilience and dedication of countless individuals and organisations who have come together in this fight”.However, she warned: “We must not become complacent.“Trachoma can still return unless we sustain efforts to maintain awareness of the disease among communities and health staff.”Under the WHO’s 2021-2030 road map for neglected tropical diseases, the target date for global elimination of trachoma as a public health problem is 2030. The road map calls for a holistic approach based on universal health coverage rather than a disease-specific strategy to end the disease.An estimated 1.9 million people have partly or fully lost their sight to trachoma, according to the WHO.Caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis, the disease spreads through contact with eye, nose, or throat secretions, typically in areas with limited water and sanitation facilities. Flies that breed on animal dung, human faeces and food scraps also help spread it.

News.Az