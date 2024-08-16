WHO Director-General called on countries regarding monkeypox

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Identification of the first Mpox (monkeypox) clade 1b infection in Sweden underscores the need for affected countries to tackle the virus together," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization wrote in his X account, News.az reports.

"We encourage all countries to enhance surveillance, share data, and work to better understand the transmission; share tools like vaccines; and apply lessons learned from prior public health emergencies of international concern in addressing the current outbreak," Tedros Adhanom noted.

News.Az