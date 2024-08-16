WHO Director-General called on countries regarding monkeypox
"Identification of the first Mpox (monkeypox) clade 1b infection in Sweden underscores the need for affected countries to tackle the virus together," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization wrote in his X account, News.az reports."We encourage all countries to enhance surveillance, share data, and work to better understand the transmission; share tools like vaccines; and apply lessons learned from prior public health emergencies of international concern in addressing the current outbreak," Tedros Adhanom noted.