WHO expert to arrive in Azerbaijan to help develop COVID-19 vaccination plan

WHO expert to arrive in Azerbaijan to help develop COVID-19 vaccination plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring vaccination-related processes and will release its recommendations for vaccine procurement shortly, Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said.

Harmanci made the remarks at a briefing on the results of the WHO Assessment Mission on Reserves in Healthcare.

According to the WHO representative, a vaccination plan is currently being prepared in Azerbaijan.

“We provide technical support to this process. A WHO expert will soon arrive in Azerbaijan to help the government in this issue. The questions of when and how many doses of vaccine should be purchased are very important,” she added.

News.Az