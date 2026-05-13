Who is joining Trump on his China trip?

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President Donald Trump is arriving in China accompanied by a delegation that includes senior U.S. officials, close advisers, business leaders, and members of his family.

The president is joined in Beijing by members of his national security and economic team, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who traveled aboard Air Force One, along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is arriving via Seoul, South Korea where he held trade talks with his Chinese counterpart ahead of the leader-level meetings, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

And more than a dozen high-profile business leaders are along for the trip, including Apple’s Tim Cook, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Boeing’s Kelly Ortberg, Meta’s Dina Powell McCormick, who served in Trump’s first administration, as well as executives from Blackrock, Blackstone, Cargill, Citi, Coherent, GE Aerospace, Goldman Sachs, Illumina, Mastercard, Micron, Qualcomm, and Visa.

Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are widely expected to roll out a series of new trade deals, and could discuss plans for a US-China board of trade and US-China board of investment.

The US delegation also includes the president’s son, Eric Trump, and daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. Lara Trump, who served as Republic National Committee co-chair during the 2024 campaign and now hosts a show on Fox News, has emerged as the de-facto Trump family spokesperson during the president’s second term, in the absence of the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who was a senior adviser during his first term but has kept a much lower profile this term. First lady Melania Trump joined the president for his 2017 China trip but did not travel with the president this time around.

News.Az