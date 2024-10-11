WHO recommends no travel and trade restrictions amid mpox, Marburg outbreaks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend imposing trade and travel restrictions on countries with reported cases of mpox and Marburg fever, according to Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Priority should be given to public health advice and concerted, collaborative public health efforts by all partners to contain the outbreaks and… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 11, 2024

“Based on the current mpox and Marburg outbreaks risk assessments, WHO advises that no travel and trade restrictions are needed,” the WHO chief posted on X, News.Az reports.“Priority should be given to public health advice and concerted, collaborative public health efforts by all partners to contain the outbreaks and protect people everywhere,” he emphasized.According to WHO data, Africa recorded over 35,000 suspected cases of Mpox and nearly a thousand related fatalities from January 1 to September 24. On September 27, Rwanda's Ministry of Health confirmed the onset of a Marburg fever outbreak in the country.

