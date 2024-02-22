WHO Representative in Azerbaijan, Head of Country Office congratulates Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

WHO Representative in Azerbaijan and Head of the Country Office Hande Harmanci has addressed a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as the President of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The letter reads:

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the World Health Organization Country Office in Azerbaijan, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election and inauguration as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the continued commitment of the World Health Organization to support Azerbaijan's national priorities for sustainable development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the period 2021 to 2025.

Under your leadership and guidance, I look forward to our continued partnership and cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization Country Office in Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

News.Az