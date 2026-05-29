China issues DR Congo travel warning over Ebola outbreak

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China on Friday advised its citizens to exercise caution when traveling to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, citing an ongoing outbreak of the Ebola virus disease, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The Central African nation has reported nearly 1,000 suspected Ebola cases and more than 220 suspected deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

The Foreign Ministry urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country and advised those already in Congo and neighboring states not to visit Ebola-affected regions, including Ituri and North Kivu provinces.

The advisory also warned against contact with wild animals and individuals suspected of being infected with Ebola.

Chinese nationals experiencing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, or bleeding were urged to seek immediate medical attention or contact Chinese medical teams for assistance.

The warning comes amid growing international concern over the spread of the highly infectious disease in parts of central Africa.

The cumulative number of suspected Ebola cases now stands at 1,077, including 121 confirmed cases and 17 deaths since the outbreak was declared on May 15.

The World Health Organization has raised the alert level to “very high,” while several countries bordering Congo have intensified preventive measures, including restrictions on travel from the country to curb the spread of the virus.

News.Az