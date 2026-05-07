Why did Siemens Healthineers cut 2026 outlook?

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Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE), opens new tab on Thursday cut ​its full year outlook ‌to forecast revenue growth of between ​4.5% and 5.0% ​for the 2026 financial ⁠year due to ​weakness in China's ​diagnostics market and higher inflation during the quarter.

The ​company had previously forecast ​annual revenue growth between 5% ‌and ⁠6% and earnings per share range of 2.20 to ​2.40 ​euros ⁠for 2026 , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The German medical technology ​company also ​revised ⁠its outlook for earnings per share downwards ⁠to ​2.20-2.30 euros.

News.Az