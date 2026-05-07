Yandex metrika counter

Why did Siemens Healthineers cut 2026 outlook?

  • Economics
  • Share
Why did Siemens Healthineers cut 2026 outlook?
Photo: BBC

Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE), opens new tab on Thursday cut ​its full year outlook ‌to forecast revenue growth of between ​4.5% and 5.0% ​for the 2026 financial ⁠year due to ​weakness in China's ​diagnostics market and higher inflation during the quarter.

The ​company had previously forecast ​annual revenue growth between 5% ‌and ⁠6% and earnings per share range of 2.20 to ​2.40 ​euros ⁠for 2026 , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The German medical technology ​company also ​revised ⁠its outlook for earnings per share downwards ⁠to ​2.20-2.30 euros.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      