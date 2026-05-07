Why did Siemens Healthineers cut 2026 outlook?
Photo: BBC
Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE), opens new tab on Thursday cut its full year outlook to forecast revenue growth of between 4.5% and 5.0% for the 2026 financial year due to weakness in China's diagnostics market and higher inflation during the quarter.
The company had previously forecast annual revenue growth between 5% and 6% and earnings per share range of 2.20 to 2.40 euros for 2026 , News.az reports, citing Reuters.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The German medical technology company also revised its outlook for earnings per share downwards to 2.20-2.30 euros.
By Faig Mahmudov